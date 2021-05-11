Gas Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.99 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Gas has a market cap of $144.34 million and approximately $24.99 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $14.25 or 0.00025323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.00 or 0.00661020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00066840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00242887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.75 or 0.01167007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00028960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.94 or 0.00744421 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

