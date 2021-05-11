GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Receives $4.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get GasLog alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 970,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.