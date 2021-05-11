Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GENGF stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

