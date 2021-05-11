Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Insider Robert E. Hughes Sells 2,200 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $684.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.