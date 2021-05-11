Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 46.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $638,624.27 and approximately $112.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00084778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00060446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00107809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.77 or 0.00800191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.22 or 0.09348341 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Gene Source Code Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

