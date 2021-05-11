General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

