Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GCO. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 124,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $785.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. Genesco has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $57.45.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $3,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genesco by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

