Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

GMAB opened at $37.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after buying an additional 597,691 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 110,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

