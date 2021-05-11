Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%.

GERN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 74,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,346. Geron has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

GERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

