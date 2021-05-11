GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,000 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 527,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $116.40.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

