GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,750 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in General Electric by 1,201.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 156,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 144,416 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 473,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in General Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 179,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. 931,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,110,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

