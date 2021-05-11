GFS Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,696,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,401,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 85,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 235,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,614,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

