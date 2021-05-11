Gifto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.21 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $54.90 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

