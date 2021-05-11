Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

