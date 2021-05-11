Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 134,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,924. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

