Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 27,901 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.51.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,873,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $18,270,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.