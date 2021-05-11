Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.87

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.87 and traded as high as $29.75. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 2,874 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $418.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

