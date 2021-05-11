Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.87

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.87 and traded as high as $29.75. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 2,874 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $418.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.47.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBLI)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.
