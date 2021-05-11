Global Social Chain (GSC) 1-Day Volume Tops $386,617.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $386,617.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00084090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00060527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00107452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.42 or 0.00783601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,284.45 or 0.09359755 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

