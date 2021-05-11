Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Holdings Increased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 2,629.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,248 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

PFFD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,996 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

