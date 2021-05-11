Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 54.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $4,913,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

