Glynn Capital Management LLC Takes $55.57 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,385,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,565,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 5.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $290,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $11,482,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. 4,092,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,296,969. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

