GoDaddy Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:GDDY)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

NYSE GDDY opened at $80.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84. GoDaddy has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $135,675,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

