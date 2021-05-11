Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $12.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golden Ocean Group traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 16470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 433,769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 681,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 211,589 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

