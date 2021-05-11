GoldFund (GFUN) Achieves Market Cap of $524,479.02

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market cap of $524,479.02 and $34.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 56.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007937 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014906 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

