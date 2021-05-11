Golem Reaches Market Capitalization of $446.22 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Golem has a market capitalization of $446.22 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Golem coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00083878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00064646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.00776952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.33 or 0.09151743 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.