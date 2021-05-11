Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $12.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $708.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

