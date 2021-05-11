Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.58.

GTBIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.25 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

