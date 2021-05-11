Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.58.

GTBIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.25 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Analyst Recommendations for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit