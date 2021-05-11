Greenleaf Trust Acquires 465 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FMC were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $112.46. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

