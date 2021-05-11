Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,718 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.