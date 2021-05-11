Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after purchasing an additional 369,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Shares of LHX opened at $217.02 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.27. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

