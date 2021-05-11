Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $554.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.56 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $576.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.31.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 21,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,837,559 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

