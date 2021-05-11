Greenleaf Trust Has $540,000 Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,663.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

VAR opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $177.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.43.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.70.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

