Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FMC were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in FMC by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 945,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in FMC by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in FMC by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

FMC opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

