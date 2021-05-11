Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.22. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $184.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

