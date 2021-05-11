Greenleaf Trust Purchases 910 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,405,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in PACCAR by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after buying an additional 313,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PACCAR by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $19,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

