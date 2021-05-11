Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 126,519 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $15.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

