Grin (GRIN) Price Up 6.5% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Grin has a market capitalization of $59.22 million and $10.03 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001442 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,388.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.14 or 0.07168328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.03 or 0.02592766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.37 or 0.00653270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.00194791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.92 or 0.00785474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00663038 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.17 or 0.00521689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 72,845,040 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

