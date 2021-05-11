Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $53,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,772 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,501,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

