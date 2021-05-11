Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 70.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after buying an additional 110,913 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,978 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,963 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

