Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 28th

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit