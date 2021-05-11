Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 28th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

