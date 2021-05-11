Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of ($1.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

