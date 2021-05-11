Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $226.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.09. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

