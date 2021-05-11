Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.51-1.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 880,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,229. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

