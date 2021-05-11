Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HBI traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. 20,881,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,103. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

