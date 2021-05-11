Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €165.11 ($194.25).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HNR1 shares. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €151.40 ($178.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €142.02. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

