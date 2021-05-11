Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 2,528 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 294.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at $154,000.

Shares of MJ opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $34.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.

