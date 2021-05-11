Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 424 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 242.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after purchasing an additional 411,129 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,334,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6,062.9% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,513,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $67.27 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average is $148.55.

