Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

PSX opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.