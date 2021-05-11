Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.