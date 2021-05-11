Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 106 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average of $87.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

